Zipari Receives $7,000,000 Series A Financing Round

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=7249c20d-8dfe-401b-b590-0ced38c439ef
Date
12/21/2016
Company Name
Zipari
Mailing Address
20 Jay Street Brooklyn, NY 11201 USA
Company Description
Zipari is committed to making it easy to understand, buy and use health insurance. Our health insurance platform is 100% cloud-based and HIPAA compliant, making it not only cost effective and agile, but also very secure. Zipari’s core products are designed to simplify and improve health insurance carriers’ interactions with their customers.
Website
http://www.zipari.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$7,000,000
Transaction Round
Series A
Proceeds Purposes
Funds secured will allow Zipari to scale to meet expanding demand for their suite of CRM-centered software as a service solutions for the health insurance vertical.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Vertical Venture Partners
Venture Investor
Undisclosed