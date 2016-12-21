Zipari Receives $7,000,000 Series A Financing Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/21/2016
  • Company Name
    Zipari
  • Mailing Address
    20 Jay Street Brooklyn, NY 11201 USA
  • Company Description
    Zipari is committed to making it easy to understand, buy and use health insurance. Our health insurance platform is 100% cloud-based and HIPAA compliant, making it not only cost effective and agile, but also very secure. Zipari’s core products are designed to simplify and improve health insurance carriers’ interactions with their customers.
  • Website
    http://www.zipari.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $7,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series A
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Funds secured will allow Zipari to scale to meet expanding demand for their suite of CRM-centered software as a service solutions for the health insurance vertical.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Vertical Venture Partners
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2016, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.