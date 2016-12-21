eVisit Garners $4,395,580 New Funding Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=7a1ce446-930b-411e-bfe3-81a05925db1c
-
Date
12/21/2016
-
Company Name
eVisit
-
Mailing Address
235 East 42nd Street New York, NY 10017 USA
-
Company Description
The official corporate Twitter feed for Pfizer Inc., makers of prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer products.
-
Website
http://www.pfizer.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$4,395,580
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 57 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed