Dynamic Yield Receives $22,000,000 Series C Funding

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=3f8d213d-af1f-44a2-816e-601fcccb900a
Date
12/21/2016
Company Name
Dynamic Yield
Mailing Address
175 Varick Street New York, NY 10014 USA
Company Description
Personalization, Recommendations, 1:1 Messaging and Yield Optimization Across Web, Mobile and Email.
Website
http://www.dynamicyield.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$22,000,000
Transaction Round
Series C
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Vertex Ventures
Venture Investor
Clal Biotechnology Industries
Venture Investor
Baidu
Venture Investor
Global Founders Capital