Dynamic Yield Receives $22,000,000 Series C Funding

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/21/2016
  • Company Name
    Dynamic Yield
  • Mailing Address
    175 Varick Street New York, NY 10014 USA
  • Company Description
    Personalization, Recommendations, 1:1 Messaging and Yield Optimization Across Web, Mobile and Email.
  • Website
    http://www.dynamicyield.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $22,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series C
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Vertex Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Clal Biotechnology Industries
  • Venture Investor
    Baidu
  • Venture Investor
    Global Founders Capital

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2016, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.