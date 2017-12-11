Brick by brick, and startup by startup, the New York biotech scene is slowly being built up. More startup incubators are either up, or in development, than ever before. Several pieces necessary to a functional life sciences ecosystem are now in place, and many other milestones will simply take time to develop and succeed. Yet industry and government leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs can’t get complacent—there is much more that New York can do, right now, to gain ground on other hubs and further establish the region as a top center for life science. If the right progress is made, 2018 could be a signature year for the city—or, if progress proves elusive, the momentum could slip away.