Last Chance to Save on “Healthcare + A.I. Northwest”

We are just a week away from “Healthcare + A.I. Northwest” —and we’re offering you a chance to save $80. Join us for an afternoon of keynote talks, fireside chats, and panel discussions that will delve into how artificial intelligence may transform healthcare. It all takes place the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 9, at Cambia Grove in Seattle, WA.

Our Speakers Include:

Oren Etzioni , CEO, Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence

, CEO, Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence Peter Lee , Corporate Vice President, AI & Research, Microsoft Research

, Corporate Vice President, AI & Research, Microsoft Research Mike McSherry , CEO, Xealth

, CEO, Xealth Alice Zhang , CEO, Verge Genomics

, CEO, Verge Genomics Lynn McGrath Jr. , neurosurgery resident, University of Washington; co-founder, EigenHealth

, neurosurgery resident, University of Washington; co-founder, EigenHealth Harjinder Sandhu , CEO, Saykara

, CEO, Saykara Mary Haggard , VP consumer innovation, Providence Health & Services

, VP consumer innovation, Providence Health & Services Shelly Fritz , assistant professor, Washington State University College of Nursing

, assistant professor, Washington State University College of Nursing Mike Van Snellenberg , co-founder & CTO, Wellpepper

, co-founder & CTO, Wellpepper Jens Francis , co-founder & chief investment officer, AngelMD

, co-founder & chief investment officer, AngelMD Ed Butler , VP marketing & corporate development, CuraCloud

, VP marketing & corporate development, CuraCloud Ivor Horn , chief medical officer, Accolade

, chief medical officer, Accolade Scott Thielman , founder & CTO, Product Creation Studio

, founder & CTO, Product Creation Studio Evgeni Sokurenko , founder & chairman, ID Genomics; professor of microbiology, UW School of Medicine

, founder & chairman, ID Genomics; professor of microbiology, UW School of Medicine Matthew Thompson , professor & interim chair, UW School of Medicine’s Department of Family Medicine / Primary Care Innovations Lab

, professor & interim chair, UW School of Medicine’s Department of Family Medicine / Primary Care Innovations Lab Maura Little , executive director, Cambia Grove

, executive director, Cambia Grove Kirsten Morbeck , managing director, SpringRock Ventures

, managing director, SpringRock Ventures Peter Neupert , lead director, Adaptive Biotechnologies

, lead director, Adaptive Biotechnologies Soheil Meshinchi , professor and pediatrician, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

, professor and pediatrician, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Lucas Nivon , CEO, Cyrus Biotechnology

, CEO, Cyrus Biotechnology Matt Holman, Principal, Market Development, Echo Health Ventures

For more details on the event, see this rundown of the agenda. Limited tickets remain, so be sure to register today and save $80.

See you next week!

Trending on Xconomy