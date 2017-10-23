Back to the (Near) Future: Join Us for San Diego Life Sciences 2022

In 2010, Xconomy convened “San Diego Life Sciences 2030,” a séance with the soothsayers of San Diego as they gazed into the future at what the local life sciences landscape might look like 20 years from now.

This December, we are gathering some visionaries from the past and present for another look into the future—only this time we are looking just over the horizon at what San Diego’s life sciences scene might look like just five years from now. We will be holding San Diego Life Sciences 2022 on Monday, December 11 at The Ilumina Theater at the Alexandria in San Diego.

Join us for this time-shifting experience as we ask the oracles to consider a future for San Diego’s bio cluster that is a little closer to home.

What does the future hold for us? Think about the changes that have occurred in just the past five years in immunotherapy, genomics, and precision medicine.

Xconomy is asking our speakers to cast their gaze over the next five years and tell us: What’s in today’s development pipeline that we’re likely to see in five years? What are the new startups to watch? Are there steps San Diego can take to improve its life sciences ecosystem, especially vis-à-vis Boston and the Bay Area? Will initiatives to strengthen the region by joining forces with Orange County and Los Angeles bear fruit?

John Mendlein , CEO, aTyr Pharma

, CEO, aTyr Pharma Diego Miralles , CEO, Vividion Therapeutics

, CEO, Vividion Therapeutics Helen Torley , CEO, Halozyme Therapeutics

, CEO, Halozyme Therapeutics Joe Panetta, President & CEO, Biocom

There are a few more names still to come. Space is limited at this event, so be sure to register today to save $40. See you there on Dec. 11!