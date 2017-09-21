Xconomy Voices, Episode 3: Nathan Myhrvold and TerraPower

Xconomy Voices, Episode 3: Nathan Myhrvold and TerraPower
Wade Roush

September 21st, 2017

Xconomy National — 

We’re pleased to bring you the third episode of Xconomy Voices, our new podcast featuring conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from Xconomy’s home cities and regions.

This week our guest is Nathan Myhrvold, the former Microsoft chief technology officer who, since 2000, has headed Intellectual Ventures, a Bellevue, WA-based firm that buys, develops, and licenses technology patents and other intellectual property.

Myhrvold spoke about Intellectual Ventures’ mission and business model at Xconomy’s Napa Summit in June, and we caught up with him there. He has so many interests and projects that we could easily have spent the entire conversation talking about nature photography or food photography or dinosaur paleontology or modernist cuisine or bread.

But the talk quickly turned to nuclear power, a technology that has long fascinated Myhrvold, in part due to his concern about greenhouse gas-induced warming of the atmosphere.

“The status quo is we are putting more and more CO2 into the atmosphere,” Myhrvold says. “We’ve not had a single year where CO2 emissions were flat, much less declining. So at present you have to say, look, we know we’re going to get into a problem in the long run. We can’t take a risk-free approach. We’re risking a lot with what we do now! So that means let’s look at nuclear again. Let’s look at with fresh eyes and come up with something new.”

In 2008 Intellectual Ventures formed a subsidiary called TerraPower to do just that. The company is exploring proposed reactor designs such as the traveling wave reactor and the molten salt reactor to find one that would be more cost-competitive and less accident-prone than past models of nuclear reactors.

Myhrvold is vice chairman of TerraPower, and he’s proud of the company’s leadership role in developing next-generation nuclear power, at a time when federal investment in clean energy technology is waning and there are high financial, regulatory, and political hurdles to building new nuclear plants in the United States.

“The challenge with energy is that the current infrastructure is so cheap, and there’s no leadership from the government, or very little anyway, to help support nascent technologies before they’re economic,” Myhrvold says. “So we’re going to have to keep doing that ourselves until it’s economic, without any extra subsidies, without any cap and trade or any other incentives. And that’s difficult. But I don’t think it’s impossible.”

In 2015 TerraPower inked a deal with China’s National Nuclear Corporation to build a prototype reactor in Fujian province in southeast China by 2025. And it’s working with researchers at Idaho National Laboratory and other national labs in the United States on parts of the technical puzzle, including the fabrication of fuel samples from depleted uranium, a waste product from other commercial reactors.

But so far, nearly a decade in, the company hasn’t begun construction on any new plants. That makes it an unusual kind of startup—one with a remarkably long time horizon (one luxury of having investors like Bill Gates, who’s also the company’s chairman).

“You need to set expectations appropriately,” says Myhrvold. “Both with the people in the company—if they think that it’s going to be like WhatsApp and you get bought for billions of dollars next week, it isn’t—[and] you need to set expectations with investors, that this is something that is a long-term investment that we think has enormous positive financial results and enormous positive results for the world. So it’s worth supporting, but it isn’t for everybody.”

To learn more about TerraPower and Myhrvold’s hopes for the company, listen to our conversation above.

You can subscribe to Xconomy Voices on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on SoundCloud.

Wade Roush is the producer and host of the podcast Soonish and a contributing editor at Xconomy. Follow @soonishpodcast

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Bruce Bigelow

    Bruce Bigelow

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Ben Romano

    Ben Romano

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid

    Sarah Schmid

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.