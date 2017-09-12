Grab the Early Bird Rate for Healthcare + A.I. NW on Nov. 9

September 12th, 2017

Leaders from the life sciences and technology industries are coming together for Xconomy’s special event on artificial intelligence in healthcare on Nov. 9 at Cambia Grove in Seattle. Act now to get the best price on tickets for what we expect will be a sold-out event.

Join us to hear from experts, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors for discussions on how state-of-the-art technologies including computer vision and machine learning are poised to transform everything from diagnosis to drug discovery.

Our lineup of confirmed speakers is growing by the day and now includes:

  • Oren Etzioni, CEO, Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence
  • Peter Lee, Corporate Vice President, AI & Research, Microsoft Research
  • Mike McSherry, CEO, Xealth
  • Alice Zhang, CEO, Verge Genomics
  • Lynn McGrath Jr., Neurosurgery Resident, University of Washington; Co-founder, EigenHealth
  • Mary Haggard, Vice President, Consumer Innovation, Providence

Xconomy’s early bird rate ends tonight at midnight—register today and save $80 on regular registration. Don’t miss this great opportunity to save and buy your ticket today!

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

