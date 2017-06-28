U.S. IPOs Surge Amid Nettlesome Risks; Top 10 Deals So Far in 2017

Improving economic fundamentals are stoking the IPO pipeline in the United States and elsewhere, according to a report issued Tuesday by the global consultant and accounting firm EY.

Eighty companies raised a total of $22 billion on U.S. exchanges during the first half of 2017, according to the report EY Global IPO Trends. That’s a sharp contrast to 2016, when uncertainty and doubt about the economy and presidential election clouded U.S. markets. In the first half of last year, EY found that 44 IPOs raised a total of just $6.96 billion in the United States.

The strong start in IPO activity so far this year is expected to continue through the second half of 2017, despite continuing uncertainties in fiscal and regulatory policies, according to the EY report.

The biggest U.S. IPO so far occurred in March with the $3.9 billion debut of Snap, the Los Angeles-based Internet and social media company founded in 2011. (Xconomy’s list of top 10 IPOs in the first half of 2017 is below.)

“More marquee company names have entered the filing process and first-day performances remain steady,” Jackie Kelley, EY Americas IPO markets leader said in a statement Tuesday. “This combination has been the catalyst for building a solid pipeline for the remainder of the year.”

IPO activity is unlikely to match the recent peak in 2014, when 291 U.S. companies went public, according to Tim Holl, an EY partner in San Diego. He expects the final tally by the end of the year will come in closer to 153—the annual average for U.S. IPOs over the past 15 years.

“These things ebb and flow,” Holl said in an interview. He attributed the frothiness of the IPO market from 2013 through 2015 to a proliferation of healthcare IPOs that followed years of pent-up conditions that had kept a lid on life sciences IPOs. “That sector really heated up,” Holl said.

As a market class, IPOs are out-performing the S&P 500, Holl said. About 25 percent of the 80 IPOs so far this year were healthcare companies, Holl said. About 18 percent were tech companies and 13 percent were industrial companies. M&A activity also has been stronger this year. “I would say there are not a lot of companies that go public these days that don’t have some kind of a dual track for an M&A deal happening at the same time,” Holl said.

According to EY data, the top 10 U.S. IPOs so far this year are:

Company Month Headquarters Sector IPO Value Exchange

Snap March Los Angeles High Tech $3.9B NYSE Invitation Homes January Dallas, TX Real Estate $1.8B NYSE Altice USA June Bethpage, NY Cable Media $1.5 B NYSE Gardner Denver May Milwaukee, WI Industrials $950M NYSE Antero Midstream May Denver, CO Energy $875M NYSE Jeld-Wen January Charlotte, NC Industrials $661M NYSE Schneider National April Green Bay, WI Industrials $613M NYSE Keane Group January Houston, TX Energy $585M NYSE Laureate Education January Baltimore, MD Edtech $490M NASDAQ Jagged Peak Energy January Denver, CO Energy $474M NYSE

Bruce V. Bigelow is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can e-mail him at bbigelow@xconomy.com or call (619) 669-8788 Follow @bvbigelow

Trending on Xconomy