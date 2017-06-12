Last Chance for “What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017” Tickets

Xconomy National —

Registration is closing soon for Xconomy’s “What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017.” It’s all happening on Wednesday, June 14, at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

We have lined up some of the most forward-thinking entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators in cancer immunotherapy. Join us for an afternoon of spotlight talks, chats, and panel discussions on topics such as cancer vaccines, CAR-T, and more.

Speakers will include Juno Therapeutics’ Hans Bishop, Cancer Research Institute’s Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, Michael Kalos of Eli Lilly, NanoString Technologies CEO Brad Gray, and Lion Biotechnologies’ Maria Fardis. You can view the full speaker lineup and agenda here.

Don’t forget to register today to save $100 before we sell out!