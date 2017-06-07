EXOME

Grab Your Ticket for What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017 on June 14th

June 7th, 2017

Xconomy National — 

We are just a week away from “What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017”—and we’re offering you a chance to save $100. Join us for an afternoon of spotlight talks, fireside chats, and panel discussions that will delve into a variety of cancer immunotherapy topics. It all takes place on Wednesday, June 14, at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, WA.

It’s been three years since our first cancer immunotherapy event in Seattle and now it’s time to gather again to discuss what’s gone right, what’s gone wrong, and how the field’s brightest minds are working through the obstacles inherent when complicated biology, cutting-edge medical practice, and financial pressures meet. Come and explore the answers to these questions and much more.

Our Speakers Include:

  • Hans Bishop, CEO, Juno Therapeutics
  • Chad Robins, President & CEO, Adaptive Biotechnologies
  • Brad Gray, CEO, NanoString Technologies
  • Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, CEO, Cancer Research Institute
  • Renato Martins, Medical Director, Thoracic/Head and Neck Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine
  • Michael Jensen, MD, Director, Ben Towne Center for Childhood Cancer Research, Seattle Children’s Research Institute
  • Mitch Gold, Executive Chairman & CEO, Alpine Immune Sciences
  • Maria Fardis, CEO, Lion Biotechnologies
  • Andrew Allen, CEO, Gritstone Oncology
  • Michael Kalos, Chief Scientific Officer, Cancer Immunobiology, Eli Lilly and Company
  • Phil Greenberg, Head of the Program in Immunology and member of the Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutch; Professor of Medicine/Oncology and of Immunology, University of Washington
  • Sylvia Lee, Assistant Member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
  • Ilya Shmulevich, Professor, Institute for Systems Biology
  • Richard Maziarz, Medical Director, Adult Blood and Marrow Stem Cell Transplant Program, Oregon Health and Science University
  • Andrew Albertson, Partner, Fenwick & West

Visit our event page for the full agenda and register today to save $100.

See you next week!

