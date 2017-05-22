Envision the Future: Request Your Invite to Our Napa Summit June 8-9

We are getting down to the wire—just two and a half weeks until Xconomy’s most unique, up close and personal event of the year: our sixth annual Napa Summit: The Xconomy Retreat on Technology, Jobs, and Growth. We have only about 20 spots left open, and a number of those will likely go fast. So request your invitation today to this special conference in the heart of California wine country and join a standout group of executives, innovators, investors, technologists, and entrepreneurs who will be among your fellow attendees.

Attendance is limited to no more than 100. To request your invite, visit our event site, or email us at napa17@xconomy.com with your name, job title, company, and link to your bio. We have special prices for those at startups and non-profit or government organizations—so ask us about those as well.

If you are a service provider or business development or sales executive, please ask us about sponsorships.

This year’s Napa Summit is not just about learning about the future—it is also about experiencing it. The event formally begins the evening of Thursday, June 8, with a wine reception and dinner at Brix Restaurant & Gardens in Yountville, CA. But even before then, attendees can take rides in a special van equipped with LiDAR technology for detecting pedestrians, other vehicles, and more—a key part of self-driving cars. The demo is courtesy of Luminar Technologies, and the CEO of Luminar, Austin Russell, will be on hand to explain how it works.

The program itself will take place the next day, June 9, at the nearby Villagio Inn & Spa. You can check out the almost complete agenda here. Keynote speakers include Nobel Laureate David Baltimore, who will be chatting about advances in fighting cancer, AIDS, and more; microbiome and computing expert Larry Smarr; Techstars chief innovation officer Nicole Glaros; and Nathan Myhrvold of Intellectual Ventures.

Other sessions deal with healthcare, education, cybersecurity, neuroscience, artificial intelligence—the list goes on. Again, check out the agenda and view our full list of speakers here.

The day will be intimate and interactive, with lots of time for Q&A and networking. And plan on staying until the end. Our annual state of investing chat that closes the conference will feature Venky Ganesan of Menlo Ventures, chair of the National Venture Capital Association; and Jennifer Fonstad from Aspect Ventures. If it is like our past state of investment sessions, it will be enlightening.

And the networking and fun—and learning—won’t stop even after this closing chat. For our post-event reception, we are pleased to announce that three elite vineyards will be on hand to lead tastings in some of their best wines: Silver Oak Cellars, O’Brien Estate, and Sodhani Vineyards.

Again, to request your invitation to this special summit please visit our Napa Summit site or write to us, telling us a bit about yourself and what you do, at napa17@xconomy.com.

We hope to see you in Napa!