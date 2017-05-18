Check Out The Agenda for What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017

Xconomy National —

We have posted the agenda for What’s Hot in Cancer Immunotherapy 2017, which is taking place on June 14 at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.

Xconomy is gathering some of the field’s experts to assess the past and future opportunities and challenges when using the immune system to fight cancer—folks like Hans Bishop from Juno Therapeutics, Renato Martins from the University of Washington School of Medicine, and the Cancer Research Institute’s Jill O’Donnell-Tormey.

We held our first cancer immunotherapy event in Seattle three years ago, which feels like a lifetime with everything that’s happened in the field since then: major breakthroughs, frustrating setbacks, and FDA approvals. It’s time to gather again with a mix of interactive discussions, solo talks, and candid stories to discuss cancer immunotherapy’s progress.

The full agenda can be found here; topics we’ll cover include:

— Cancer vaccines

— Cancer care for children

— The frightening power of CAR-T

— Immunotherapy’s biggest success

— Under-the-radar T Cell treatments

Don’t wait! Grab your tickets before May 24 to save $80 on regular registration.