The Xconomy Roadmap: Top 15 Innovation Areas to Watch (and Disrupt)

It is a time of great transitions in the technology and business world. Key advances in areas like machine intelligence, agriculture, and healthcare seem poised to transform society—and everyday life.

But it can be hard to keep up with the latest news in fields as disparate as cybersecurity, food tech, and cancer therapeutics—let alone understand the context around these developments and how they might relate to each other. At the same time, government policy issues ranging from drug pricing to education to immigration have never been more urgently tied to business concerns.

To help our readers sort through an increasingly complex web of information—and, perhaps, get a bead on the future of innovation—Xconomy’s editors have identified our top 15 areas of coverage for this year. They are a mix of technology and life sciences sectors, front-page business issues, and broader themes that cut across industries:

Automation and Jobs

Cybersecurity

Drug Pricing

Gene Editing

Cancer Therapeutics

Healthcare Policy and Regulation

Digital Health

Venture Capital

Education

Gender and Diversity

Consumer Tech and Devices

Enterprise Tech and Telecom

Fintech

Agtech and Food

Energy and Environment

In each case, we strive to set an editorial agenda that will be highly valuable to our business audience. That goal applies to our news and feature stories as well as to our conferences and events. So, we have identified a few important storylines, major players, and “disruptors” to follow in each area. (There is some overlap between areas, and the list is not meant to be comprehensive.)

You can click through the slideshow above to learn more about each innovation area and its influencers. Taken together, the topics represent a snapshot of Xconomy’s coverage priorities in 2017. We look forward to updating and revising this roadmap in the months and years to come.

