Procrastinators’ Special! Save on 4/19 Human Impact of Innovation

April 17th, 2017

Join Xconomy this Wednesday, April 19, at our “Forum on the Human Impact of Innovation.” We’re hosting an afternoon of insightful presentations and candid chats about some innovations that are making the biggest impact on human lives. Don’t wait to register—our “Procrastinator’s Special” ends today, and it’s your last chance to save on tickets.

We are bringing experts to the stage in everything from self-driving cars to precision medicine and scientific wellness—and machine learning is a recurring theme in many of the presentations. Our program includes leading innovators, startup founders, investors, scientists, and CEOs from San Diego and beyond.

You can find the full agenda here.

Speakers include:
Mary Lou Jepsen, founder, Openwater; former Director of Engineering, Facebook/Oculus
Dan Goldin, former Administrator, NASA; Chairman, President & CEO, KnuEdge
Henrik Christensen, Director, UCSD Institute for Contextual Robotics
Larry Smarr, Director, CalIT2
Jeff Hawkins, VP of Reproductive & Genetic Health, Illumina
Clayton Lewis, Co-founder & CEO, Seattle-based Arivale
Jay Lichter, Managing Director, Avalon Ventures Partner
Steven Steinhubl, Professor, Scripps Translational Science Institute
Sandeep Pandya, President, NetraDyne
Patryk Laurent, director of AI engineering, LeEco
Chris Borroni-Bird, VP of Strategic Development, Qualcomm
Paul Banks, President, TetraVue
Urs Köster, Senior Algorithm Engineer, Intel/Nervana Systems

This is an event you won’t want to miss, so grab your ticket today.

