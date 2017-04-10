Startups Share your Predictions for Free Admission to Human Impact of Innovation

We are a little over a week away from the Xconomy Forum on the Human Impact of Innovation and we’re excited to announce that thanks to a generous sponsor we have a block of 25 complimentary tickets to give to bootstrapped entrepreneurs in San Diego.

It all takes place at The Ilumina Theater at the Alexandria in San Diego on Wednesday, April 19. To get a complimentary ticket, we’re asking entrepreneurs to offer their predictions on what innovations have the greatest impact on human lives.

To reserve your free ticket, simply email events@xconomy.com with the following information:

—Name, title, company

—A brief description of what innovation you think will have the greatest impact on human lives in the future.

These tickets are reserved for companies less than three years old with 20 or fewer employees, and are reserved for new registrations—if you already have a ticket, it cannot be exchanged for a free one, but hopefully you have a friend or colleague who can snag one with this offer. Given the limited number of tickets, we ask that if you claim one, please use it or let us know if you can’t.

Xconomy’s editors have organized this half-day symposium to help local entrepreneurs understand new opportunities for innovation that are now emerging in technology and the life sciences. Our speakers include Openwater founder Mary Lou Jepsen (she is the former director of engineering at Facebook/Oculus and a Google X veteran), KnuEdge founder and CEO Dan Goldin (the former NASA Administrator), and supercomputer and quantified health pioneer Larry Smarr. See the full speaker line up and agenda for more information.

A big thank you to our event host and platinum sponsor, Illumina; our gold sponsor Fairfax County Economic Development Authority; and our silver sponsor San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. Thanks as well to our national sponsor, Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

We hope to see you there!

