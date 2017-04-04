Agenda Posted for Xconomy’s Human Impact of Innovation on April 19

April 4th, 2017

We have posted the agenda for Human Impact of Innovation, which happens on April 19 at The Illumina Theater at the Alexandria Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Xconomy is convening this meeting with leaders from academia and industry to talk about some big innovations that are expected to bring major changes on people’s lives.

Machine learning is a recurring theme in these presentations, and we’ve asked our speakers to explain how machine learning is being applied through everything, from healthcare to self-driving cars. Our goal is to explain how these changes are creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators in both technology and the life sciences, and to highlight San Diego’s role in the advance of these innovations.

The full agenda can be found here, but topics we’ll cover include:
— Machine Learning & Intelligence
— Genome Sequencing
— Artificial Intelligence
— Precision Medicine & Scientific Wellness
— Self-Driving Cars

Don’t wait! Last year’s Xconomy Forum was sold out—grab your tickets before April 13 to save $70 on regular registration.

More from Xconomy

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.