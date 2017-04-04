Agenda Posted for Xconomy’s Human Impact of Innovation on April 19

We have posted the agenda for Human Impact of Innovation, which happens on April 19 at The Illumina Theater at the Alexandria Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Xconomy is convening this meeting with leaders from academia and industry to talk about some big innovations that are expected to bring major changes on people’s lives.

Machine learning is a recurring theme in these presentations, and we’ve asked our speakers to explain how machine learning is being applied through everything, from healthcare to self-driving cars. Our goal is to explain how these changes are creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators in both technology and the life sciences, and to highlight San Diego’s role in the advance of these innovations.

The full agenda can be found here, but topics we’ll cover include:

— Machine Learning & Intelligence

— Genome Sequencing

— Artificial Intelligence

— Precision Medicine & Scientific Wellness

— Self-Driving Cars

