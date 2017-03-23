Today Only: Save $70 for Human Impact of Innovation on April 19th

Xconomy National —

Xconomy is convening life sciences and technology founders, executives, investors, and entrepreneurs for an afternoon of fireside chats and solo talks at Human Impact of Innovation. A few topics we’ll cover include: quantified health and scientific wellness, fighting cancer, self-driving vehicles, cybersecurity, precision medicine, and so much more.

What are the emerging opportunities for investors and executives on these topics, and what role will San Diego play in the advancement of these technologies? Come find out on Apirl 19th at The Illumina Theater at the Alexandria at Torrey Pines.

Confirmed Speakers include:

— Dan Goldin, former Administrator, NASA; Chairman, President & CEO, KnuEdge

— Henrik Christensen, Director, UCSD Institute for Contextual Robotics

— Larry Smarr, Director, CalIT2

— Jeff Hawkins, VP on Reproductive Health, Illumina

— Clayton Lewis, Co-founder & CEO, Seattle-based Arivale

— Jay Lichter, Entrepreneur & Partner, Avalon Ventures Partner

— Steven Steinhubl, Professor, Scripps Translational Science Institute

— Nakul Duggal, Vice President of Automotive Strategy, Qualcomm Technologies

Register before midnight and save $70 with our early bird rate before the price increases.