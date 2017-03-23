EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Today Only: Save $70 for Human Impact of Innovation on April 19th

Today Only: Save $70 for Human Impact of Innovation on April 19th

March 23rd, 2017

Xconomy National — 

Xconomy is convening life sciences and technology founders, executives, investors, and entrepreneurs for an afternoon of fireside chats and solo talks at Human Impact of Innovation. A few topics we’ll cover include: quantified health and scientific wellness, fighting cancer, self-driving vehicles, cybersecurity, precision medicine, and so much more.

What are the emerging opportunities for investors and executives on these topics, and what role will San Diego play in the advancement of these technologies? Come find out on Apirl 19th at The Illumina Theater at the Alexandria at Torrey Pines.

Confirmed Speakers include:
Dan Goldin, former Administrator, NASA; Chairman, President & CEO, KnuEdge
Henrik Christensen, Director, UCSD Institute for Contextual Robotics
Larry Smarr, Director, CalIT2
Jeff Hawkins, VP on Reproductive Health, Illumina
Clayton Lewis, Co-founder & CEO, Seattle-based Arivale
Jay Lichter, Entrepreneur & Partner, Avalon Ventures Partner
Steven Steinhubl, Professor, Scripps Translational Science Institute
Nakul Duggal, Vice President of Automotive Strategy, Qualcomm Technologies

Register before midnight and save $70 with our early bird rate before the price increases.

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.