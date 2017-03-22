Join David Baltimore, Nicole Glaros, Nathan Myhrvold, & More at Our Napa Summit

Year after year, Xconomy has gathered exemplary business leaders, investors, and far-seeing technologists to our most prestigious event—The Napa Summit. This year is no different. Come join us in the heart of wine country on June 8 and 9 to listen to visionary speakers and connect with fellow innovators.

The Napa Summit is by invitation-only, and attendance is limited to under 100 guests. Request your invitation today to connect with top leaders by visiting our event site or emailing napa17@xconomy.com with your name, job title, company affiliation, and link to your bio.

Our Napa Summit: The Xconomy Retreat on Technology, Jobs, and Growth will begin with a wine reception and dinner at Brix Restaurant & Gardens on the evening of Thursday, June 8. The event itself takes place the next day, June 9, at the Villagio Inn & Spa.

We are still working on the agenda, but a fantastic lineup is already taking shape. Confirmed speakers include Nobel Laureate David Baltimore; Nathan Myhrvold, co-founder and CEO of Intellectual Ventures and former Microsoft CTO; supercomputer and microbiome pioneer Larry Smarr; Nicole Glaros, chief innovation officer of Techstars; Manoj Saxena, who ran IBM Watson in its early days; Head of JLABS, Johnson & Johnson Melinda Richter; Venky Ganesan of Menlo Ventures, chair of the National Venture Capital Association; Cynthia Wright, Principal Cybersecurity Engineer, MITRE Corporation, and Alexander Schuth, co-founder of Denali Therapeutics. View our full list of speakers here.

We’ll have plenary talks, chats, and interactive panels, along with special deep dive sessions on key subjects (last year they were Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of Food). We’re also working on some fun diversions. Previous years included rides in a 3D printed car, test driving Teslas, and a drone demo.

Again, to request your invitation to this intimate and interdisciplinary summit please visit our Napa Summit site or write to us, telling us a bit about yourself and what you do, at napa17@xconomy.com.

We hope to see you there!