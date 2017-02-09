Xconomy is Growing: We Need Great Salespeople in SF, Texas, and NY

Xconomy National —

Since Xconomy’s founding nearly a decade ago, we have grown from a single bureau in Boston to having editors covering 11 innovation clusters around the United States. And over this time, we have cultivated a reputation for outstanding news coverage and events across high-tech business sectors—from information technology to life sciences and beyond. In the past year alone, we have launched new channels covering robotics and A.I., cybersecurity, and education, joining seven existing areas of special focus.

Now, as we continue to grow our editorial coverage, we are excited to be significantly expanding our sales and business development efforts as well. We currently have jobs open for experienced, successful salespeople—especially those with a track record in media—in the San Francisco Bay Area, Texas (Houston, San Antonio, or Austin), and New York City.

We pay competitively, with health, vacation, and other benefits, and offer what we believe is a tremendous company culture—with the chance to be on the leading edge of what is driving growth in our economy.

Here, more specifically, is what we are looking for:

Skills and Attributes

· Strong track record of exceeding sales goals

· Strong track record of bringing in new business (Hunter skills)

· Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience

· Excellent communication skills: verbal and written, as well as strong presentation skills

· Entrepreneurial and independent, willing to be creative, flexible, and have a passion for learning new things

· Highly responsive and customer-focused

· Works well with a diverse team of internal and external clients

· Knowledge of the information technology or life sciences industries preferred but not necessary

· Online media and/or event experience a plus

· Familiarity with Microsoft Office and Salesforce

Responsibilities

· Driving revenue-generating activities in your assigned area, including but not limited to the sale of custom partnership programs, webinars, digital solutions, and event sponsorships, as well as planning and executing local marketing programs to enhance event ticket sales.

· Actively prospecting for potential partners, sponsors and underwriters, expanding the local sales pipeline, and raising awareness of Xconomy across your territory.

· Acting as the primary point of contact with current clients and partners in the region, while growing the client base in a variety of high-tech industry verticals.

· Representing Xconomy at targeted events throughout the year to build a network and raise the Xconomy profile.

· Working collaboratively with internal and external teams on public and private events.

· Working with the sales team to develop and execute targeted market strategies that will increase revenue through various partnerships.

· Driving revenue-generating activities in other markets as needed

If you fit this profile, please write to jobs@xconomy.com, with your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are right for the job.

We look forward to hearing from you and are excited about finding our new team members.