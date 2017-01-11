Trump Slams Drug Companies, Says Medicare “Bidding” Is Coming

Oh, the power of a Donald Trump sound bite. On the campaign trail and as president-elect he has made occasional noises about drug pricing—giving the U.S. Medicare system, the largest buyer of drugs in the world, the right to negotiate prices, for instance.

This morning, in his first press conference, Trump went further. He said drug companies are “getting away with murder” because of the prices they charge. Here’s the transcript, courtesy of NPR. (The yellow indicates that NPR has annotated the quote.)

There are debates about whether giving Medicare the right to negotiate would “save billions,” as Trump claims. But the attitude here is what counts. Just ask investors. One prominent biotech investor cancelled his meeting with me with five minutes’ notice with this note: “Trump pandemonium just hit stocks.”

The rest of the investor world might not notice too much. As of this writing, the biotech-heavy Nasdaq is down very slightly, less than a third of a percent. The S&P 500 has dipped even less.

But the Nasdaq biotech index is down more than 3.5 percent, and the NYSE biotech index is down nearly 3.5 percent, as of this writing.

The Trump declaration, for what it’s worth—remember, an anti-negotiation Republican party controls Congress and will have its say—comes after biopharma industry executives have spent considerable time at the J.P. Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco talking up their own efforts to be responsible about drug pricing in an effort to get out in front of potential regulation.

At the same time, executives have noted possible benefits a Trump presidency could bestow upon their businesses: lower taxes, especially the gift of being able to bring back cash from overseas at a lower rate, less regulation, and the general sense that Republicans won’t mess with a “free market.” These discussions, to be fair, have often come with caveats about what Trump and Republican policies could mean for healthcare affordability and access for the common citizen.

But Trump’s comments this morning, his boldest yet about Medicare negotiation, show that the industry has no right to get too comfortable.

Donald Trump photo by Michael Vadon via Creative Commons 2.0 license.