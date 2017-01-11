Edtech Venture Funding Down in 2016, But Still Tops $1B

While we’re looking at venture deal numbers from the past year, let’s consider the education technology industry, which isn’t broken out by sector in the general reports I’ve seen.

A recent study by EdSurge, an edtech information firm, shows venture funding for U.S. education tech companies totaled $1.03 billion (across 138 deals) in 2016. Those numbers are down from the $1.45 billion invested in 198 deals in 2015, according to EdSurge.

Those stats track with the overall trend in VC funding nationally: the industry saw a “correction” or “normalization” downward after hitting a peak in 2015.

The EdSurge report breaks down the deal trends by subsector and stage, and provides a list of 2016’s top funding rounds for edtech companies—which include Age of Learning ($150 million), Udemy ($60 million), Kaltura ($50 million), and Galvanize ($45 million).

