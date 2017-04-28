TCC Plans to Expand Offerings After Acquiring Vertex, Triple Impact

TCC Software Solutions, an Indianapolis-based IT cloud-hosting company, announced this week that it has acquired two businesses: Vertex Solutions Group and Triple Impact. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jim Pangallo, principal partner at TCC, says the two companies came to TCC’s attention through Harborside Advisors, a Florida firm that arranged the acquisition. TCC pursued the deal as a way to bolster its technology offerings.

“We were interested because they work in markets we’re not in with technology we don’t use,” Pangallo explains.

TCC, established in 1996, offers software development, managed cloud services, and IT staffing assistance to public and private entities across the U.S. TCC has built software to, among other things, manage early childhood programming for state government operators, and conduct workforce background checks.

As a result of the acquisition, TCC will be able to work in the realm of learning management systems and embed interactive learning technology into new and existing software, Pangallo says. The companies will also share infrastructure services, increasing the operation’s efficiency.

Urbana, IL-based Vertex Solutions Group specializes in standardizing the technical certification process for corporate and federal customers, including Jiffy Lube, and has been in business for more than 25 years.

Triple Impact adds “high-end” consulting expertise in the agricultural, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries. As part of the acquisition, all employees from both companies—about 250 people total—will be absorbed by TCC “for now,” Pangallo says.

As for what’s ahead for TCC, on Saturday, the company will find out if it beat out the competition to win the 2017 MIRA award for Tech Company of the Year (all of the organizations in the category have at least $20 million in annual sales). Beyond that, Pangallo is looking forward to expanding TCC’s capabilities.

“We’re excited to have Vertex and Triple Impact as part of TCC, and we look forward to growing together,” he adds.

Sarah Schmid Stevenson is the editor of Xconomy Detroit/Ann Arbor. You can reach her at 313-570-9823 or sschmid@xconomy.com. Follow @XconomyDET_AA

Trending on Xconomy