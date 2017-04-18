MIT Entrepreneurship Guru Bill Aulet Coming to IN on April 27 and 28!

Xconomy is partnering with two great organizations to bring Bill Aulet, managing director of the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship and senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, to Indiana to share his knowledge about starting new enterprises.

First up for Aulet is an afternoon meetup at Launch Fishers on Thursday, April 27. He will also be speaking at a coffee chat at Purdue University the next morning, April 28.

Aulet is the author of the 2013 best-selling book Disciplined Entrepreneurship: 24 Steps to a Successful Startup. Just this month, he released the Disciplined Entrepreneurship Workbook, a practical guide to working through his 24-step framework for entrepreneurship.

Join him for an engaging discussion about key issues in entrepreneurship education:

— Can entrepreneurship really be taught?

— What teaching methodologies work and which don’t?

— If you have a business, how can you make it more profitable?

Here’s more information about each session:

April 27:

Launch Fishers

Registration: 3-4:00pm

Program: 4-5:00pm

Q&A/Networking: 5-6:00pm

Register for this session.

April 28:

Purdue University, The Anvil

Registration: 8-8:30am

Program: 8:30-9:30am

Q&A/Networking: 9:30am-10:00am

Registration is not needed, click here for more information.

