FDA Nixes Lilly, Incyte RA Drug, Seeks More Dosing and Safety Data

Xconomy Indiana —

[Updated 4/14/17, 2:51 pm. See below.] The FDA has declined to approve an experimental rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment from Eli Lilly and Incyte, dealing a setback to a drug that is already approved in Europe and was expected to pass muster with U.S. regulators.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) said on Friday that the companies received a letter from the FDA stating that the application for the drug baricitinib (Olumiant) cannot be approved in its current form. Such correspondence between the FDA and companies is typically never made public. But Indianapolis-based Lilly and Incyte, headquartered in Wilmington, DE, say the letter indicated that the FDA wants to see more clinical data “to determine the most appropriate doses.” They also say the FDA asked for more data “to characterize safety concerns across treatment arms.”

Patients feel rheumatoid arthritis pain from inflammation in their joints but the disease is an autoimmune disorder. The body’s immune response mistakenly attacks the joints, causing swelling in the tissue that lines the inside of joints, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Baricitinib is a once-daily pill called that blocks two Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes, proteins found to have a role in the development of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The drug is what’s called a JAK inhibitor.

The Lilly and Incyte collaboration on baricitinib dates to 2009. Lilly paid Incyte $90 million up front for exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to the drug in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Incyte stands to gain up to $665 million in additional milestone payments pegged to the progress of the drug. In 2010, the companies began working together to develop the drug as a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The drug is also currently in mid-stage clinical trials for atopic dermatitis lupus. The companies expect to start a Phase 3 clinical trial in psoriatic arthritis later this year.

In rheumatoid arthritis, Lilly and Incyte tested baricitinib in four Phase 3 clinical trials, including one trial that compared the drug to adalimumab (Humira), the AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) injectable biologic drug approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Baricitinib bested the AbbVie drug in the head-to-head trial, according to trial results published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Those results showed that 70 percent of patients treated with the Lilly and Incyte drug showed improvement in joint swelling and other criteria established by the American College of Rheumatology. By comparison, 61 percent of patients treated with the AbbVie drug reached the same improvement mark.

Lilly and Incyte reported that adverse events observed in the patients treated with its drug were higher in older patients. The most common adverse events were inflammation of the mucous membranes and bronchitis. The companies said that frequency of patients stopping treatment due to these problems was similar across all treatment groups.

An FDA decision on the drug was originally expected early this year. In January, Eli Lilly announced that the regulator extended the decision deadline by three months to allow for more time to review additional data. Lilly submitted that data in response to FDA questions but the company did not say at the time what additional information the FDA was seeking. One month later, the European Commission approved baricitinib as a treatment for moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis. The drug was approved for adults who have not responded to or cannot take other drugs approved to treat the disease.

[Paragraph added to include analyst comments.] The FDA might be concerned about whether 2 mg is the appropriate dose, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Rafat wrote in a research note Friday. The clinical trial testing baricitinib head-to-head test against adalimumab used a 4 mg dose. At the lower dose, it might not be clear that Lilly’s drug is superior to AbbVie’s treatment, Rafat wrote. The European Medicines Agency concluded that the higher dose was more robust, and though the European approval covered both doses, the regulator concluded that 2 mg might be more appropriate for some patient populations, such as those older than 75 who also have a history of infections.

In a prepared statement, Christi Shaw, president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, said the companies disagree with the FDA’s conclusions on baricitinib.

“We are disappointed with this action,” Shaw said. “We remain confident in the benefit/risk of baricitinib as a new treatment option for adults with moderate-to-severe RA.”

Photo by Flickr user Ann Gordon via a Creative Commons license.