TechPoint’s Mira Awards to Honor Indiana’s Top Tech Companies

TechPoint, the industry-led non-profit organization supporting Indiana’s tech ecosystem, has announced the nominees for the 18th annual Mira Awards, which celebrate the state’s most promising technology companies.

This year, 50 independent judges combed through 180 applications to choose the nominees for awards honoring the sector’s best people, products, and companies. Later this month, all nominees will pitch one of the judging panels in person; the winners will be announced at a gala on April 29. The public also has the opportunity to participate in voting for Peoples Choice award nominees; that winner will be announced at the end of this month.

According to TechPoint, the 62 companies competing for a Mira Award employ 34,512 people worldwide (10,500 excluding Saas giant Salesforce, which has a major presence in Indianapolis) and 7,518 in Indiana. In 2016, these companies posted revenues of more than $3.6 billion (again, excluding Salesforce—a sponsor of this year’s awards, along with Angie’s List and Genesys).

“In just over a decade, Indiana has seen more than $6.5 billion in acquisitions and IPOs from our tech community,” said Mike Langellier, TechPoint’s CEO and president, in a statement. “More recently, in 2016, two-thirds of all the venture capital dollars and three-quarters of all the deals raised in Indiana went to tech companies.”

The Mira Awards recognize the sector’s accomplishments and amplify them to investors and potential customers across the nation, he said. The company awards cover six categories: new tech startup of the year, tech company of the year, tech scale-up of the year ($100,000-$5 million and $5-20 million), corporate innovator of the year, and company culture of the year. Some companies scored nominations in multiple categories, including delivery app ClusterTruck, artificial intelligence startup DemandJump, and Fizziology, a firm focused on social media research and digital consultancy.

Here’s a bit more about the nominees for tech company of the year:

—Healthx, based in Indianapolis, manages cloud-based online portals connecting patients, doctors, and insurance companies. The company’s customers are insurance companies and other entities paying for a patient’s care. The company’s goal, according to its website, is to provide better self-service and engagement while reducing costs and improving outcomes.

—Kinney Group, fresh off a successful fundraising round, designs, builds, and integrates IT infrastructure for government agencies and corporate clients from its Indianapolis headquarters. When we interviewed CEO Jim Kinney last fall, he described the software business as being equivalent to a modern-day gold rush: “History shows the organizations that did the best during the gold rush of 1849 weren’t miners, they were the people selling pick axes and shovels,” he said. “In the context of next-generation cloud solution integration, that’s what we do. We’re the folks that provide support for software developers by harnessing the power of analytics.”

—MOBI is a mobility management platform that enables users to centralize and control a device ecosystem. The company raised a $35 million venture round in 2015 and in 2016, MOBI snagged a Mira award for its company culture. MOBI is based in Indianapolis.

—Renaissance Electronic Services started in a Martinsville, IN, garage in 2002. The 160-person, Indianapolis-based company has created software to support the operation and management of dental offices. Fun fact: According to the company’s website, CEO Eric Joseph credits his triplets with teaching him the patience necessary to run a business.

—TCC Software Solutions, founded in 1996, offers software development, managed cloud services, and IT staffing assistance to public and private entities across the U.S. TCC has built software to, among other things, manage early childhood programming for state government operators, and conduct workforce background checks.

Sarah Schmid Stevenson is the editor of Xconomy Detroit/Ann Arbor. You can reach her at 313-570-9823 or sschmid@xconomy.com. Follow @XconomyDET_AA

