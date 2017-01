Zimmer Biomet’s Robert Delp Promoted to President, Americas

Xconomy Indiana —

Medical device company Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) has named Robert Delp to the position of president, Americas, succeeding Stuart Kleopfer, who is retiring. Delp had previously served as the Warsaw, IN-based company’s vice president of U.S. sales. Delp starts his new role at Zimmer Biomet on Jan. 23, but Kleopfer will remain with the company temporarily to help Delp with the transition.