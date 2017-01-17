Video Trends Point to Changing Ways Companies Reach Consumers

The top emerging trends that will affect our business in 2017 are a mixture of how consumers digest information online, video trends, and the continued growth of live video. The way people digest information online has shifted over time from being text based to photo based to now being very video based. Facebook forecasts that it will be 100 percent video in less than five years.

This trend is a huge benefit for Realync because video, particularly live video, is making its way into every aspect of people’s lives. When Realync first launched in early 2015, creating a do-it-yourself video without a professional film crew was a fairly foreign concept for real estate professionals, let alone hosting a live virtual tour or open house of a property. With the growth of platforms like Facebook Live, Periscope, Instagram Live and so many other consumer platforms focused on streaming live video, it is now becoming an accepted/expected part of more than just social interactions. We’re excited to see how video will continue to grow and play an even larger role in every aspect of people’s lives.

[Editor’s note: To tap the wisdom of our network of Xconomists, we asked a few of them to answer questions heading into 2017 about the most pressing issues facing the innovation community, such as: “What are the top emerging trends that will affect your business in the new year?” You can see other questions and answers here.]

Matt Weirich is the co-founder and CEO of Realync. Follow @RealyncApp

Trending on Xconomy