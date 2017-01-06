Healthx Obtains New Financing

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=9311fdb6-6cf5-45a3-9d37-080a15e64b7e
Date
1/6/2017
Company Name
Healthx
Mailing Address
9339 Priority Way West Drive Indianapolis, IN 46240 USA
Company Description
Healthx is the leading technology platform connecting health insurance plans and payers with members, providers, employers and brokers.
Website
http://www.healthx.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
Undisclosed
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
The growth investment from JMI comes at a time of sustained growth for Healthx, not just in terms of market share, but particularly around product development to deliver the sophistication and engagement tools needed to improve healthcare.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor