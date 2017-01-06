Healthx Obtains New Financing

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/6/2017
  • Company Name
    Healthx
  • Mailing Address
    9339 Priority Way West Drive Indianapolis, IN 46240 USA
  • Company Description
    Healthx is the leading technology platform connecting health insurance plans and payers with members, providers, employers and brokers.
  • Website
    http://www.healthx.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    Undisclosed
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    The growth investment from JMI comes at a time of sustained growth for Healthx, not just in terms of market share, but particularly around product development to deliver the sophistication and engagement tools needed to improve healthcare.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor

