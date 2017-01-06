ClearScholar Lands $1,250,000 New Funding

    1/6/2017
    ClearScholar
    55 Monument Circle Indianapolis, IN 46204 USA
    With a combined 40+ years of experience in higher education and ed tech, the ClearScholar team is focused on enhancing student experience through mobile engagement. ClearScholar is also backed by High Alpha — the nation’s leading venture studio.
    http://www.clearscholar.com
    Venture Equity
    $1,250,000
    Undisclosed
    The funds will be used to accelerate hiring in sales, marketing and product development. ClearScholar recently launched its Early Adopter Program and is on track to add nine additional institutions in 2017.
