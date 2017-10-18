Ann Arbor Unicorn: After $70M Series D, Duo Security Valued at $1.1B

Ann Arbor, MI-based cybersecurity startup Duo Security today announced that it has closed on a Series D financing round valued at $70 million, bringing the company’s total valuation to $1.17 billion just seven years after its inception.

The new funding round was led by Palo Alto, CA’s Meritech Capital Partners and New York-based Lead Edge Capital. The Series D round also included new investors Geodesic Capital and Index Ventures, as well as existing investors Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. A new strategic partner, Bay Area cloud software company Workday, also participated in the round. Duo says it is now among the world’s most valuable software-as-a-service companies, having raised a total of $119 million in investment capital since 2010.

The news doesn’t stop there. In addition to achieving “unicorn” status—what Silicon Valley calls companies that are worth a billion dollars or more—Duo announced it has exceeded 10,000 customers worldwide, and will add Lorrie Norrington, former eBay president and current operating partner at Lead Edge Capital, to its board. In addition, Meritech co-founder Rob Ward will serve as Duo’s board observer.

Duo is best known for its suite of cloud-based software tools preventing cybersecurity breaches anchored around the concept of two-factor authentication. The company verifies a user’s identity via a second device or piece of information that only the user has, helping to prevent account takeover and other fraudulent access. Its customers include some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Facebook, Etsy, Yelp, and Zillow.

“Cybersecurity has become the biggest geopolitical problem of our time,” said Dug Song, Duo CEO and Detroit/Ann Arbor Xconomist, in a statement. “Duo pioneered cloud-delivered security by making user access easy, effective, and trustworthy. With this investment, we will continue to innovate solutions to the world’s most fundamental security problems, expand our global reach, and accelerate our leadership position in the industry.”

We have reached out to Duo for comment and will update this post when we get it.

Sarah Schmid Stevenson is the editor of Xconomy Detroit/Ann Arbor. You can reach her at 313-570-9823 or sschmid@xconomy.com. Follow @XconomyDET_AA

Trending on Xconomy