Association of University Technology Managers Partnering Forum

Event Location

TechTown Detroit, Burroughs Street, Detroit, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • October 18, 2017 – October 19, 2017

Hosted by MForesight, the Association of University Technology Managers forum will allow industry and academic technology managers to network, partner, and discover and license advanced manufacturing technologies. For details, click here.

