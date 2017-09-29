TiECon Detroit: Ignite2Disrupt

Event Location

Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • November 8, 2017 – November 10, 2017

Explore the world of digital connectivity across a variety of industries at this annual event, which also includes a mobility startup competition. Keynote speakers and panel discussions will cover everything from talent and immigration to smart cities and cryptocurrencies. To learn more, click here.

