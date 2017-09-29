Techstars Mobility Demo Day

Event Location

Detroit Institute of Arts, Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • October 18, 2017

  • 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Register Now

The 11 companies in the 2017 Techstars Mobility cohort will pitch their startups on stage to a crowd of investors, entrepreneurs, and mobility experts. There will also be networking opportunities and panel discussions. For details and registration, click here.

Interested in Detroit Ann Arbor Events?

Tell us what kind of events you’d enjoy, and we’ll send you quasi-regular updates. Never spammed or shared.

Please select at least one category.

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.