Techstars Mobility Demo Day

Founder, Young Inventors
Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology, Caltech
Founding Director, Massachusetts Technology Transfer Center
Co-Founder and CEO, Wetpaint
President & CEO, Indiana Biosciences Research Institute
Co-Founder and CEO, Wetpaint
Vice president, chief strategy and operating officer of the Texas Medical Center
CEO of Zero Locus
The 11 companies in the 2017 Techstars Mobility cohort will pitch their startups on stage to a crowd of investors, entrepreneurs, and mobility experts. There will also be networking opportunities and panel discussions. For details and registration, click here.