Michigan Drone Conference

Event Location

EMU Student Center, Oakwood Street, Ypsilanti, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • October 24, 2017

  • 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Eastern Michigan University hosts this event featuring local experts in unmanned systems and representatives from ASSURE, the FAA’s drone research center, who will be on hand to showcase new partnerships, resources, and potential funding opportunities. For details and registration, click here.

