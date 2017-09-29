Michigan Drone Conference

Founder, Young Inventors
CEO of Zero Locus
Founder and CEO, Lighter Capital
President and CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership
Chair, Department of Chemical Physiology, The Scripps Research Institute; Co-director, Center for Physiological Proteomics, The Scripps Research Institute
Managing Director of Hatteras Discovery and Venture Partner at Hatteras Venture Partners
Executive Partner, Sofinnova Ventures
Eastern Michigan University hosts this event featuring local experts in unmanned systems and representatives from ASSURE, the FAA’s drone research center, who will be on hand to showcase new partnerships, resources, and potential funding opportunities. For details and registration, click here.