Event Location

Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • November 9, 2017

  • 7:30 am – 6:00 pm

Automation Alley hosts this global conference dedicated to the technologies shaping the future. Topics include robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, advanced manufacturing, and more. Experts will lead panel discussions and breakout sessions. For more information, click here.

