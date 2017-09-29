Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition

Event Location

Masonic Temple, Temple Street, Detroit, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • November 16, 2017

  • 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

One of the state’s biggest events for startups and venture investors is back, as growth-stage companies compete for up to $1 million in cash and in-kind prizes, including a $500,000 grand prize. The competition also offers plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurial networking. For details, click here.

