Accelerate Michigan Innovation Competition

CEO, FullContact
VP of Research & Policy, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
Partner at New Enterprise Associates
Serial Entrepreneur and Investor
Director, Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan
President and CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership
Founder and Chairman, Sycamore Networks
Chairman, CEO, & Founder, Alexandria Real Estate Equities
One of the state’s biggest events for startups and venture investors is back, as growth-stage companies compete for up to $1 million in cash and in-kind prizes, including a $500,000 grand prize. The competition also offers plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurial networking. For details, click here.