LinkedIn Opens Downtown Detroit Office, Starts Search for Employees

It never fails: Every time we briefly close the Xconomy Detroit/Ann Arbor office to take a vacation, an important piece of local tech news hits.

This time around, LinkedIn, the social media site primarily used for professional networking and resume-sharing, announced it is opening a Detroit office—the company’s first new office in 10 years.

Last week, LinkedIn’s senior vice president, Mike Gamson, announced the move in a blog post. Why Detroit, and why now? In a word: talent.

“After evaluating more than 10 U.S. cities, we chose Detroit because we believe the Motor City presents a unique opportunity for LinkedIn to hire top talent and be a part of an exciting economic turnaround story,” Gamson wrote. “… We recognize that often people don’t want to move to find a great job, so with our new Detroit office we’re bringing LinkedIn to a new city where we believe we’ll be able to hire great people.”

Gamson said LinkedIn is currently in the final stages of finding a temporary space to use downtown while a permanent office can be located. The company’s goal is to hire staff and officially open its doors in the next couple of months.

LinkedIn also said it’s actively seeking to hire salespeople; click here to see the job postings for the Detroit location. Gamson said in his blog post that applicants should “dream big, get sh*t done and know how to have fun.”

