Michigan Business Challenge

Event Location

Ross School of Business Building, Ann Arbor, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • February 17, 2017

  • 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Register Now

The annual campus-wide, multi-round student business plan competition is back for a final session. Student startup teams will compete for $85,000 in prizes and will get feedback from local investors along the way. For more information, click here.

Interested in Detroit Ann Arbor Events?

Tell us what kind of events you’d enjoy, and we’ll send you quasi-regular updates. Never spammed or shared.

Please select at least one category.

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.