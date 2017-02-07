MichBio Presents: Women Building Success in Biosciences

Director, Life Sciences Institute, University of Michigan
Founder and CEO, Lighter Capital
Co-Founder and CEO, DNAnexus
Vice president, chief strategy and operating officer of the Texas Medical Center
Head of global research and development at Life Technologies
Vice President for Corporate Engagement, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founder, Gilt Groupe
VP of Research and Special Initiatives, Google
This interactive session will feature a networking breakfast and moderated discussion with investor and author Kelly Hoey as she provides insights regarding strategies to help form genuine relationships and harness the power of your network to accomplish goals. For more information, click here.