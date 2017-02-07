MichBio Presents: Women Building Success in Biosciences

Event Location

The Kensington Hotel, South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • March 2, 2017

  • 8:00 am – 11:00 am

This interactive session will feature a networking breakfast and moderated discussion with investor and author Kelly Hoey as she provides insights regarding strategies to help form genuine relationships and harness the power of your network to accomplish goals. For more information, click here.

