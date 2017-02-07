Greenlight Business Model Competition

Wharton Center for Performing Arts, East Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI, United States

  • March 29, 2017

  • 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Entrepreneurs will network with investors and pitch their early-stage startup ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win $40,000 and other prizes. Applications to pitch are due by March 1, 2017. To learn more, click here.

