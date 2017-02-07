Cultivating Women Leaders

Event Location

Olivet College, South Main Street, Olivet, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • March 3, 2017

  • 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

This inaugural event, with the theme “Embracing Our Inner Strength,” is designed to give young women the tools they need to realize their potential as leaders. Two-time Olympic medalist Danielle Scott-Aruda will give the keynote address. For details, click here.

 

