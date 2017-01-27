Southeast Michigan Women’s Entrepreneur-YOU Conference

Event Location

Walsh College, Livernois Road, Troy, MI, United States

Event Date & Time

  • March 15, 2017

  • 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Inforum, the Michigan Women’s Foundation, and Walsh College host this annual event designed to teach women entrepreneurs about the resources necessary and available to open, run, and grow a business. For details and registration, click here.

