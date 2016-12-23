Spatial Garners $2,100,000 Seed Financing

    12/23/2016
    Spatial
    2000 Brush Street Detroit, MI 48226 USA
    We’re focused on changing how humans experience data on maps. Spatial is building a future that empowers people to navigate like a local anywhere on earth. To achieve this, we build interactive and dynamic social layers directly into maps through a human-driven, machine-assisted analysis.
    http://www.spatial.ai
    Venture Equity
    $2,100,000
    Seed
    The company intends to use the funds to continue to grow operations.
    Serra Ventures
    Connetic Ventures
    Fulcrum Ventures
    Caerus Ventures
    Undisclosed

