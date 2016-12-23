Spatial Garners $2,100,000 Seed Financing

-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=53f9dccb-9c42-40d2-8d24-d1db0e35a836
Date
12/23/2016
Company Name
Spatial
Mailing Address
2000 Brush Street Detroit, MI 48226 USA
Company Description
We’re focused on changing how humans experience data on maps. Spatial is building a future that empowers people to navigate like a local anywhere on earth. To achieve this, we build interactive and dynamic social layers directly into maps through a human-driven, machine-assisted analysis.
Website
http://www.spatial.ai
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$2,100,000
Transaction Round
Seed
Proceeds Purposes
The company intends to use the funds to continue to grow operations.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Serra Ventures
Venture Investor
Connetic Ventures
Venture Investor
Fulcrum Ventures
Venture Investor
Caerus Ventures
Venture Investor
Undisclosed