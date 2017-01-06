Swimlane Receives $6,000,000 Series A Financing

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=7654622d-f0d0-4ed8-b20a-689bb8802c1f
Date
1/6/2017
Company Name
Swimlane
Mailing Address
363 Centennial Parkway Louisville, CO 80027 USA
Company Description
Swimlane delivers innovative and practical IT security solutions to organizations struggling with alert fatigue, vendor proliferation and chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane is at the forefront of the growing market for security orchestration, automation and reporting.
Website
http://www.swimlane.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$6,000,000
Transaction Round
Series A
Proceeds Purposes
The funding will be used to further accelerate growth through expanded sales and marketing, and additional software development resources to drive innovation.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor