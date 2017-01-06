Swimlane Receives $6,000,000 Series A Financing

    1/6/2017
    Swimlane
    363 Centennial Parkway Louisville, CO 80027 USA
    Swimlane delivers innovative and practical IT security solutions to organizations struggling with alert fatigue, vendor proliferation and chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane is at the forefront of the growing market for security orchestration, automation and reporting.
    http://www.swimlane.com
    Venture Equity
    $6,000,000
    Series A
    The funding will be used to further accelerate growth through expanded sales and marketing, and additional software development resources to drive innovation.
