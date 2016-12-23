Choozle Receives $2,399,999 New Financing Round

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=fb5b8e8f-3552-4391-b943-bb8690f0b844
Date
12/23/2016
Company Name
Choozle
Mailing Address
2245 Curtis Street Denver, CO 80205 USA
Company Description
Choozle is a programmatic ad buying solution that connects marketers with big data insights and real-time bidding across display, social, mobile and video.
Website
http://www.choozle.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$2,399,999
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 4 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor