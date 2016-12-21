VanDyne SuperTurbo Secures $3,535,757 New Funding

    12/21/2016
    VanDyne SuperTurbo
    3755 Precision Drive Fort Collins, CO 80538 USA
    The VanDyne SuperTurbo is the most cost effective CO2 reduction technology in development today – combining the low-speed performance of a supercharger with the energy extraction capabilities of turbo-compounding, simply by adding a transmission to a turbocharger.
    http://www.vandynesuperturbo.com
    Debt
    $3,535,757
    Undisclosed
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 2 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
