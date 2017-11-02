Optimus Ride Drives Off With $18M for Autonomous Vehicle Tech

Jeff Engel

November 2nd, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Boston’s self-driving vehicle startups are on a roll.

This morning, Optimus Ride said that investors have pumped $18 million into the company in a Series A funding round. The news follows the announcement last month that global auto parts supplier Delphi (NYSE: DLPH) agreed to purchase NuTonomy for up to $450 million. Optimus Ride and NuTonomy are both Boston-based MIT spinouts working on autonomous vehicle technology. Four-year-old NuTonomy raised at least $19.6 million from investors before agreeing to the acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, two-year-old Optimus Ride said it has raised a total of $23.25 million from investors across two funding rounds. The new investment was led by Greycroft Partners, with contributions from Emerson Collective, Fraser McCombs Capital, and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito, according to a press release. The company’s earlier backers include NextView Ventures and FirstMark Capital.

Optimus said it will invest the money in hiring and expanding its fleet of test vehicles. The company has tested its technology on the campus of the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, MA. It signed an agreement earlier this year with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the city of Boston allowing it to test self-driving cars on public roads, starting in Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood.

The Seaport area is the home of both Optimus and NuTonomy, the latter of which began testing self-driving cars in the neighborhood in early 2017.

Now, we’ll see if the infusion of cash helps Optimus keep pace in the increasingly crowded race to develop fully autonomous self-driving vehicles.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

