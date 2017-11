Pulmatrix Names James Roach Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

James Roach has been appointed chief medical officer of Lexington, MA-based Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM). Roach joins Pulmatrix from Southborough, MA-based Veristat, where he was chief medical officer. Pulmatrix develops inhaled drugs for serious lung diseases. Roach will start his new role on Nov. 3.