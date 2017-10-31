Recorded Future Grabs $25M to Advance Cyber Threat Intelligence

Boston-area cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said Tuesday it has raised $25 million in Series E venture financing. The round was led by Insight Venture Partners, a new investor.

The new money brings Recorded Future’s total venture haul to about $55 million, by my count. The Somerville, MA-based company’s previous investors include Google Ventures (GV), In-Q-Tel, Accomplice, IA Ventures, Balderton Capital, Reed Elsevier Ventures, and MassMutual Ventures.

Insight Venture Partners’ other portfolio companies in security include Cylance, Darktrace, and FireMon.

Recorded Future was founded in 2009. The company uses machine learning and other analytics techniques to find and assess threats to organizations, based on data from the Web and other sources.

Xconomy sat down with Christopher Ahlberg (pictured), Recorded Future’s CEO and co-founder, for an in-depth chat earlier this year. That conversation covered topics such as the dark Web, cyber warfare, and recent attacks on political infrastructure (very timely this week).

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

Trending on Xconomy